You can install Windows 11 without the third-party bloatware in two clicks

Installing Windows 11 without third-party bloatware like Candy Crush in just two clicks is possible, and all it takes is setting your region to English (World). No, we're not kidding, and Microsoft said it's aware and looking into the reports after we asked the company about the situation.
Why would you let Microsoft know?
