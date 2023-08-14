ZFSBootMenu: a bootloader for booting Linux on ZFS

ZFSBootMenu is a bootloader that provides a powerful and flexible discovery, manipulation and booting of Linux on ZFS. Originally inspired by the FreeBSD bootloader, ZFSBootMenu leverages the features of modern OpenZFS to allow users to choose among multiple “boot environments” (which may represent different versions of a Linux distribution, earlier snapshots of a common root, or entirely different distributions), manipulate snapshots in a pre-boot environment and, for the adventurous user, even bootstrap a system installation via
zfs recv.
In essence, ZFSBootMenu is a small, self-contained Linux system that knows how to find other Linux kernels and initramfs images within ZFS filesystems. When a suitable kernel and initramfs are identified (either through an automatic process or direct user selection), ZFSBootMenu launches that kernel using the
kexeccommand.
Interesting bootloader, for sure, but I am curious to know how many people use ZFS on Linux. Are there any distributions that use ZFS by default?
As a confirmed ZFS addict, I use it on my main desktop PC (openSUSE), my private NAS (FreeBSD) as well as on all of my company servers which run FreeBSD and Debian on the bare metal. To my knowledge, there are no distributions that use ZFS by default (Ubuntu had it for a while, but I do not know if they still do). As far as my needs and preferences are concerned, I found Debian to be the most accommodating distribution among the “big name” distros since they include ZFS as a DKMS package and the maintainers do a great job of providing newer versions via the backports repository. I have used ZFS since it first became stable on FreeBSD in 2011, and back then you had to install FreeBSD manually as, at the time, it was not a part of the installer. For this reason, I am used to installing the operating system, more or less, by hand if I want to use ZFS. On Linux, Debian makes this really easy for me as an advanced user with debootstrap since none of Debian’s configuration tools, or lack thereof, really concern themselves with the disk or partition setup and thereby leave ZFS alone.. On my openSUSE desktop, I use ext4 for the root partition and then my /home directory lives in a ZFS pool which, for desktop use, is very useful for when I run VirtualBox which benefits from ZFS compression and snapshotting etc., and of course I can do send/receive to my NAS for backups.
On my NAS/Home Server, I run FreeBSD with ZFS both root & everything else.
My laptop, I’m running ZFS root/whole disk, although I had to do a pretty manual install with KDE Neon (Ubuntu LTS + newer Plasma updates).
I’m going to be reinstalling my desktop soon, and eventually my laptop, and contemplating NetRunner, although probably just Debian testing, and I want to do ZFS root as well.
Why? Snapshot/recovery/transparent compression/etc.