FreeBSD experimenting with a port of NVIDIA’s Linux open DRM kernel Driver

FreeBSD developers are looking at using the open-source NVIDIA kernel driver being developed by NVIDIA as an open-source Direct Rendering Manager driver that is out-of-tree, but not to be confused with Nouveau.
With that kernel driver they are able to provide this nvidia-drm-kmod driver on their own and within the ports collection for better integration with the kernel and those wanting one less kernel binary blob.
Excellent news for FreeBSD users with NVIDIA cards.
Given the close association that Haiku has to FreeBSD drivers (largely networking though), this could be a genuine boon for Haiku.