 Home > In the News > Microsoft Edge accidentally flags Chrome setup as ‘harmful’ on Windows 11

Microsoft Edge accidentally flags Chrome setup as ‘harmful’ on Windows 11

In the News No Comments

Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and Windows 11 has again flagged ChromeSetup.exe – the installation file for Google’s famous Chrome browser – as potentially harmful. Microsoft Edge’s built-in security feature suggests users delete ChromeSetup.exe and try Edge via multiple pop-up messages.

Windows Latest understands Microsoft Edge 116 has incorrectly flagged ChromeSetup.exe as potentially harmful. This appears to be a mistake, and only some users see it. In our tests, we observed the error in one out of five Microsoft Edge 116 stable installations.

A “mistake”. I’m sure it was.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @thomholwerda@social.tchncs.de

Leave a Reply