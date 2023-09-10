How big tech got so damn big

Enter the trustbusters, led by Senator John Sherman, author of the 1890 Sherman Act, America’s first antitrust law. In arguing for his bill, Sherman said to the Senate: “If we will not endure a King as a political power we should not endure a King over the production, transportation, and sale of the necessaries of life. If we would not submit to an emperor we should not submit to an autocrat of trade with power to prevent competition and to fix the price of any commodity.”
In other words, when a company gained too much power, it became the same kind of kingly authority that the colonists overthrew in 1776. Government “by the people, of the people, and for the people” was incompatible with concentrated corporate power from companies so large that they were able to determine how people lived their lives, made their incomes, and structured their cities and towns.
Break up big tech. Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook – they need to be chopped up into smaller parts that need to compete with one another. The amount of life this will breathe into the economy, as well as the burst of innovation that it will cause, will do more for people’s lives than a trillion nonsense trickle-down policies that favour the rich and powerful.
But how do you propose “breaking up” the Internet companies?
Back in the day, with telecom and petrol for example, things had physically separate locations. So you could divide “East Coast Rail” and “West Cost Rail” without harming neither the company nor the communities they served.
But how do you break an entity like Google? Physical location obviously will not work. Separating by product markets is also problematic.
Can you remove News on its on entity? Not even having ads (most of the time) the product needs financial backing of Search just to exist.
What about larger ones like Android? Yes, they are run mostly separately. And this is a requirement of having access to partner code. (Can’t have Samsung next gen specs leak into Pixel, so there are really good boundaries). But the “core” operating system itself, being open source, cannot stand on its own. Spin off Android, and see it replaced with proprietary and incompatible forks really fast (or die a slow death like all other projects: https://itsfoss.com/open-source-alternatives-android/)
The problem is, any cut to the current system is going to harm consumers. Or to be fair, most cuts people are going for.
Instagram / Facebook, YouTube / Google, or even Office / Windows might be more realistic. But even those would be extremely costly. (And who would shoulder the costs? The consumers or the taxpayers? It definitely won’t be the shareholders if history is a guide).