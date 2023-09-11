End of servicing plan for third-party printer drivers on Windows

With the release of Windows 10 21H2, Windows offers inbox support for Mopria compliant printer devices over network and USB interfaces via the Microsoft IPP Class Driver. This removes the need for print device manufacturers to provide their own installers, drivers, utilities, and so on. Device experience customization is now available via the Print Support Apps that are distributed and automatically installed via the Windows Store. This framework improves reliability and performance by moving customization from the Win32 framework to the UWP software development framework. Finally, print device manufacturers no longer have to rebuild their software since this solution is supported across all Windows versions and editions.
With these advancements in the Windows print platform, we are announcing the end of servicing of the legacy v3 and v4 Windows printer drivers. As this is an impactful change, end of servicing will be staged over multiple years.
Printer drivers used to be an absolute hell on Windows. Whereas on Linux you just plug the printer in and Linux will find and use the printer without much issue, on Windows, you had to trawl vendor websites using obscure device names and minor version variations just to get the right driver installed – usually accompanied by a whole boatload or crapware. Things got better as Windows eventually started downloading printer drivers and accompanying OEM management software by itself, and it seems this is the next step in the process by moving the functionality from these often crappy printer management applications into Print Support Apps.
When running anything involving Windows Server or Windows LTSC, Print Support Apps are a nightmare because of the lack of a Store in Server/LTSC. They’re almost never distributed out of band to allow manually sideloading, for example, and the ongoing management is painful even if you can get them installed somehow.
By comparison, a Type 3 and Type 4 drivers have several well defined management interfaces through both GUI and CLI.
I can’t see that MS deprecating support here is in any way a good thing. All I can think of is that it’s a way to brush aside the fallout of the print driver security issues they faced a couple of years ago (which were never properly fixed) but they’re throwing the baby out with the bathwater here.
I’m not convinced this is a good thing, although I admit I only moderate a relatively small and very diverse network, in my experience the MS IPP Driver often causes more problems than it cures. Many weird issues have been resolved by going the other way and replace the IPP drivers with the vendor specific drivers, I find this to be the case most often with multifunction type devices which as each year passes are forming a larger part of the inventory.
Perhaps in the difference between classic print and multifunction are issues that aren’t fully considered as part of this article. I sort of get that read in the comments about Linux “just plug the printer in” which is true but only for basic print which is less and less valid. With our networks now we want universal duplex and booklet to reduce paper waste, conversion to grayscale and miserly ink usage, scan to email, duplex scan, almost none of which is “just plug the print in” no matter which OS you use!