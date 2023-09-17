Java 21 makes me actually like Java again

Java 21 will be released on September 19, 2023, supporting record patterns in switch blocks and expressions. Such syntax is monumental (At least, in Java land). It marks the point where Java could be considered to properly support functional programming patterns in ways similar to Kotlin, Rust, or C#. And it marks the first point where I can say, as a Kotlin developer, that I feel jealous.
I actually used to care about java, especially good were the multiplatform aspects of it. But once oracle took over they broke literally every single java application I needed by forcing new security policies on them (IIRC it was around java 1.8).
I don’t actually mind new security defaults as long as the owner has the final say on when to use them, but when I’m literally forced to run old versions because oracle unilaterally pushed it’s own policies without owner permission, well that’s no longer a platform I find suitable for corporate work. And it wasn’t just me, some of the businesses I worked with also found that oracle broke old legacy proprietary java applications with no replacements available so they too were forced to freeze java upgrades to retain compatibility with business critical software.
Sun would not have been so reckless, but then what did they know: Sun is defunct and Oracle has replaced them 🙁
Regarding new java features, meh, oracle burnt that bridge for me and given the choice I don’t see myself going back again.