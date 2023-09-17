How the Mac didn’t bring programming to the people

Macs have brought a great deal to us over the years: desktop publishing, design, image editing and processing, multimedia, and more. One of the few fields where they have failed is programming, despite many attempts. Here I look back at some of those opportunities we missed.
It’s a bit of an only mildly related aside, but even though I personally would love to get into programming in some form, it’s actually a lot harder to get into than a lot of programmers tend to think. Learning how to program has big “the rest of the fucking owl” energy in that the most basic of basic concepts are relatively easy to grasp, but the leap from those very basic concepts to actually using them for something useful is absolutely massive and fraught with endless pitfalls.
Many, many have tried to bridge this massive canyon, and Apple sure has tried numerous times as this article illustrates, but other than just starting at a young age and never losing interest and never standing still for too long, it seems like nobody has found an actually good, reliable way of teaching latecomers how to program.
I don’t know how serious you would be, but just know that you’d have a lot of help if you wanted it. You could even turn your personal itch into into a cool community project. I am confident that you could learn everything you need to know, but the bigger question is 1) if you’ve got spare time, and 2) if that’s the way you want to spend it. If you are happy with your work/life balance as is and want to stay that way, honestly I don’t think programming would be for you.
Incidentally I always hoped I’d be able to show my kids how to program. I am learning that if I want to bond with them I have to change myself, because whether I like it or not, they don’t care about my interests as much as I try to make them, haha.
Interesting idea this, but if you look at the marketing history it’s probably correct given who different vendors targeted, some went down the artistic / creative route while others went for the analytic.
Of course “programming” is an all encompassing term, and it’s also something that has changed significantly from the days of Fortran and Cobol to the current day. I develop for IoT, but I would not call myself a programmer, perhaps coding best describes what I do, but I doubt I’m even as a skilled as the most basic script kiddie, but then script kiddies are no longer “unskilled” like the historical derogatory term infers.
But in my role I manage systems that include other developers, graphic artists, engineers and technicians, and I can confirm there is no one platform that does it all the best. Anyone who roles in and starts telling us “Platform A” is the best and can do it all, is immediately identified as an apparatchik and a fool!
Seems like this all depends on the individual.
Personally HyperCard was what pulled me into programming (just before learning GW-BASIC), and Swift was the reason I moved to Apple. So there is at least some success (one data point).
That being said, the early age programming literature and the associated tools have made significant progress. Purpose built languages like Scratch, ready-to-code platforms like LEGO Spike, and even kids games like MineCraft and Roblox with their programming platforms already do a good job. (Along with detailed lesson plans that come with them).
(And for sake of completeness, Xcode is still here, along with Swift Playgrounds, which is available and receiving updates on Mac and the iPad).