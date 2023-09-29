Bing Chat responses infiltrated by ads pushing malware

In March, Microsoft began injecting ads into Bing Chat conversations to generate revenue from this new platform.
However, incorporating ads into Bing Chat has opened the door to threat actors, who increasingly take out search advertisements to distribute malware.
And in case you’re thinking, “whatever, I don’t use these online chatbots anyway”, just remember that all this stuff is now built right into Windows and Microsoft Office, so one wrong click and you’re right in the thick of it.
Excellent.