Microsoft is already pushing ads through Copilot in Windows

Windows users who have installed the preview update may see advertisement when they interact with Copilot. Asking Copilot for the best gaming laptops returns five suggestions, similar to what Bing Chat would provide, and ads at the end of the output.
Copilot for Windows has barely shipped and Microsoft is already using it to push ads into the operating system you paid for. “AI” is just a fancy autocomplete designed to push ads.
Windows is grim.
24hr/day usage data, fancy “ai”, ads.
Whatever could go wrong?
One of the inevitabilities of allowing these companies to increasingly blur the lines between your private, personal computer and the Internet, apart from them completely annihilating your privacy, is that there will eventually be non-removable dancing corporate mascots on your desktop to sell you random garbage!
Don’t say we didn’t warn you!
And when the corporate suits are finished with the consumer, you’ll have to pay a (constantly increasing) monthly subscription fee to experience the above, as well as anything else they randomly decide to impose on you tomorrow. “We have an exciting new feature that will make us more money, and we are so sure that you’ll love it that we’ve automatically installed it and configured it for you, and you’re not allowed to remove it.”
As the old saying goes: people who can afford a Mac, get a Mac. The only exception is PC gaming (a headache most people avoid by getting a console, this also allows for buying a passively-cooled computer) and some specialist workloads (in which case I feel your pain, trying to do work and having to cut through all those ads and upsells).
Generally, when it comes to win32/win64 compatibility going forward, SteamOS is our last, best hope.