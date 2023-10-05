Microsoft is already pushing ads through Copilot in Windows

Windows users who have installed the preview update may see advertisement when they interact with Copilot. Asking Copilot for the best gaming laptops returns five suggestions, similar to what Bing Chat would provide, and ads at the end of the output.

Copilot for Windows has barely shipped and Microsoft is already using it to push ads into the operating system you paid for. “AI” is just a fancy autocomplete designed to push ads.

Windows is grim.