Ubuntu 23.10 released

Summarising Ubuntu 23.10 in just one word is tricky, but ‘refinement’ feels an apt choice.
GNOME 45 brings a bevvy of buffs to the core desktop experience; improved window tiling; a sharper-looking web-browser; a pair of brand-new Flutter-based apps; and a colossal change to the amount of software preinstalled in new Ubuntu installations.
Foundationally, Ubuntu 23.04 runs on Linux kernel 6.5, ships Mesa 23.2 graphics drivers (with in-distro access to proprietary NVIDIA drivers for those who need them), and updates the tooling, toolchains, and programming packages devs need.
The distribution you won’t be using directly.
I’m not sure where Ubuntu is heading, if it’s now refined then I would say it needed it. I think the safe bet here, at least for the short term, is to observe from a distance because I would have called it bloated before.
It leaves me with a feeling of being lost!