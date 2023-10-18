Windows 11 vs. Ubuntu 23.10 performance on the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4

Out of 72 benchmarks ran in total on both operating systems with the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4, Ubuntu 23.10 was the fastest about 64% of the time. If taking the geometric mean of all the benchmark results, Ubuntu 23.10 comes out to being 10% faster than the stock Windows 11 Pro install as shipped by Lenovo for this AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U laptop.

I recently bought a laptop, and the stock Windows installation – free of OEM crapware, which was a welcome surprise – opened applications and loaded webpages considerably slower than Fedora KDE did. This has not always been the case, and I’m pleasantly surprised that while the desktop Linux world has focused a lot on performance, Microsoft was busy making Windows even less pleasant than it already was. I wouldn’t be surprised if across all price/performance levels, Linux is faster and snapper than Windows – except maybe at the absolute brand-new high-end, since AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA entirely understandably focus on Windows performance first.