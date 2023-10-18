Debian repeals the merged “/usr” movement moratorium

Debian 12 had aimed to have a merged “/usr” file-system layout similar to other Linux distributions, but The Debian Technical Committee earlier this year decided to impose a merged-/usr file movement moratorium. But now with Debian 12 having been out for a few months, that moratorium has been repealed.



In hoping to have the merged /usr layout ready in time for Debian 13 “Trixie”, yesterday that moratorium was repealed.