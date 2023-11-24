Microsoft brings ChatGPT AI to Windows 11’s command line

Windows Terminal is getting an optional feature – ChatGPT-powered “AI chat” on Windows 11. ChatGPT integration is now available in Terminal (Canary), a new development channel to test experimental features ahead of a wider rollout. With ChatGPT AI Chat in Terminal, you can use AI to generate commands, explain errors, and get recommendations.
Microsoft wants Terminal to use the natural language AI to explain commands, such as “DISM”, or errors you might get when running commands. Similarly, it can suggest actions, like an alternate command when the original one doesn’t work.
When Microsoft said it wants to shove “AI” into every aspect of Windows, they weren’t kidding.
What is it about the current generation of AI, that makes you put the word in quotes? Perhaps, you could write an editorial with your take on it.
This actually makes complete sense. When you think about it, we’ve come full circle with CharGPT even in the browser essentially being a very smart command line interface.
I had found a shell replacement for Linux that was quite interesting. All normal shell commands beginning with anything other than an uppercase word were passed along to a shell (bash?), but a command that began with uppercase was passed along to OpenAI for response (of course using your own API key from OpenAI).
Unfortunately, I can’t find it now. I don’t think it was https://www.gptshell.cc/, nor https://github.com/TheR1D/shell_gpt,
It was remarkably transparent (at least to me). Props to anyone who’s heard of it.
Maybe it’s because I professionally live in the CLI that I Love this! The amount of time wasted because I don’t know off the top of my head the name or variable values for x or y.
If I want to install postgres tools (not the server itself) I basically switch from my cli, open a browser, search for “install postgres tools on fedora” then back I got to the cli after trying my luck on a couple of web pages.
Having an AI smart enough to go “did you mean install postgres tools use this command” or “you forgot this param value” massively speeds up my workflow.