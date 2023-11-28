New Chinese Loongsoon chip matches Intel’s 14600K in IPC tests

Chinese chip designer Loongson has finally launched its loong teased “next-generation” 3A6000-series processors based on the LoongArch microarchitecture. IPC tests showed the 3A6000 matching Intel’s Raptor Lake i5-14600K in IPC (instructions per clock), with both chips clocked at 2.5GHz.
As well as the headlining x86 compatible processor came the announcement of numerous partner desktop, laptop, and all-in-one machines — plus a consumer-grade motherboard from Asus. It was also entertaining to see a recorded overclocking session, which took an LN2-cooled 3A6000 chip to the current maximum 3 GHz.
Many of us are being dismissive now, but give it a few more generations and Chinese PC users won’t be depending on Intel or AMD anymore – and that’s pretty impressive.
Copying an ISA may be necessary for compatibility, but there are infinite ways to actually implement it and that's where all the real work goes.
It's like a 3rd party implementing amazon's S3 web requests to create a competing service. Sure, you inevitably have to copying the interface to be compatible, but the actual implementation behind that interface may still be completely original.
To me it depends on whether or not china has actually stolen anything, simply implementing x86 doesn't imply anything was actually stolen.
