Cortex A57, Nintendo Switch’s CPU

We’re going to cover the Cortex A57 as implemented in the Nintendo Switch’s Nvidia Tegra X1. The Tegra X1 targets a wide range of applications including mobile devices and automobiles. It focuses on providing high GPU performance in a limited power envelope, making it perfect for a portable gaming console like the Switch. Tegra X1 consumes 117,6 mm2 on TSMC’s 20 nm (20 SoC) process and uses a quad core A57 cluster to provide the bulk of its CPU power. Each Cortex A57 core consumes just under 2 mm2 of area, and the quad core A57 cluster takes 13.16 mm2.↫ Clamchowder at Chips and Cheese
An old SoC still doing excellent work in the Switch.
I am still amazed what ARM can do, but on the other hand i had and IonixPC and thought it was great (and it was) until i tried BeOS on a dual cpu mac. Both was risc of course, but as the slogan of BeOS said “makes computing fun again” it truly was.
I have never been excited by linux, it is a workhorse for me, windows is something i have fond memories in the early NT era, but since then has become unusuable for me personally. I still boot up my amiga, but today i never play games, (would be so much faster on my 128 core AMD system through emulation anyways) but i do it for the nostalgia and the feeling of being closer to the hardware.
Lateley i have been coding for the Commander X16, but i have not realeased anything yet. It is an amazing computer, and OSNews should cover it. Only thre gpu is fpga, the rest is bare metal.
I absolutely agree, David and Kevin have done a phenomenal job creating this glorious ode to computing from their (and my) childhood. The entire process is documented on their respective Youtube channels, here’s the last update from David (The 8 Bit Guy):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPuP1L7vnr0
I do like the X16 but it’s way too expensive compared to other modern hobbyist 8-bit computers based on the 6502 or Z80.
Totally agree with your comment. Haven’t heard about Commander X16 so I’m looking for some videos after posting.
For me, BeOs was also computing fun again like if I was on the 80s with 8-bit computing. I have Haiku on a nukePC and runs smoothly.
regards
I might be completely outside of this loop. But even Google cannot find what nukePC or IonixPC are…
I think Ionix PC should be Iyonix PC, which ran RISC OS.
Athlander,
Thank you!
Looking at the specs:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iyonix_PC
The modern Raspberry PI would be modern a sufficient replacement for a RISC OS desktop: https://www.riscosopen.org/content/downloads/raspberry-pi
It is not emulated, but rather a native version (as the CPU architecture is the same).
Not sure about a BeOS / Haiku machine, though.
(ouch, need edit function back)