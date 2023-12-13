 Home > Hardware > Cortex A57, Nintendo Switch’s CPU

Cortex A57, Nintendo Switch’s CPU

Hardware 8 Comments

We’re going to cover the Cortex A57 as implemented in the Nintendo Switch’s Nvidia Tegra X1. The Tegra X1 targets a wide range of applications including mobile devices and automobiles. It focuses on providing high GPU performance in a limited power envelope, making it perfect for a portable gaming console like the Switch. Tegra X1 consumes 117,6 mm2 on TSMC’s 20 nm (20 SoC) process and uses a quad core A57 cluster to provide the bulk of its CPU power. Each Cortex A57 core consumes just under 2 mm2 of area, and the quad core A57 cluster takes 13.16 mm2.

↫ Clamchowder at Chips and Cheese

An old SoC still doing excellent work in the Switch.

Thom Holwerda

  1. 2023-12-13 10:51 pm
    NaGERST

    I am still amazed what ARM can do, but on the other hand i had and IonixPC and thought it was great (and it was) until i tried BeOS on a dual cpu mac. Both was risc of course, but as the slogan of BeOS said “makes computing fun again” it truly was.

    I have never been excited by linux, it is a workhorse for me, windows is something i have fond memories in the early NT era, but since then has become unusuable for me personally. I still boot up my amiga, but today i never play games, (would be so much faster on my 128 core AMD system through emulation anyways) but i do it for the nostalgia and the feeling of being closer to the hardware.

    Lateley i have been coding for the Commander X16, but i have not realeased anything yet. It is an amazing computer, and OSNews should cover it. Only thre gpu is fpga, the rest is bare metal.

    • 2023-12-15 7:21 am
      Morgan

      Lateley i have been coding for the Commander X16, but i have not realeased anything yet. It is an amazing computer, and OSNews should cover it. Only thre gpu is fpga, the rest is bare metal.

      I absolutely agree, David and Kevin have done a phenomenal job creating this glorious ode to computing from their (and my) childhood. The entire process is documented on their respective Youtube channels, here’s the last update from David (The 8 Bit Guy):

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPuP1L7vnr0

      • 2023-12-16 8:51 am
        bubi

        I do like the X16 but it’s way too expensive compared to other modern hobbyist 8-bit computers based on the 6502 or Z80.

    • 2023-12-16 8:40 am
      koloraro

      Totally agree with your comment. Haven’t heard about Commander X16 so I’m looking for some videos after posting.
      For me, BeOs was also computing fun again like if I was on the 80s with 8-bit computing. I have Haiku on a nukePC and runs smoothly.
      regards

