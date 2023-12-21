 Home > KDE > An update on HDR and color management in KWin

KWin now supports ICC profiles: In display settings you can set one for each screen, and KWin will use that to adjust the colors accordingly.

The Plasma 6 beta is already shipping with that implementation in KWin, and with a few additional steps you can play most HDR capable games in the Wayland session.

Xaver Hugl

I’ll admit colour management and HDR is a bit outside my wheelhouse, but I do know both are essentially vital for quite a few digital professions, and that support for them on Wayland specifically has been subpar or missing entirely. It seems progress is being made on these topics, and that’s good news.

