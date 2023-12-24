Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 could send 240 mln PCs to landfills – report

Microsoft’s plan to end support for Windows 10 operating system could result in about 240 million personal computers being disposed, potentially adding to landfill waste, Canalys Research said.
The electronic waste from these PCs could weigh an estimated 480 million kilograms, equivalent to 320,000 cars.
While many PCs could remain functional for years post the end of OS support, Canalys warned demand for devices without security updates could be low.↫ Akash Sriram for Reuters
A lot of these machines are perfectly capable of running Windows 11 if not for Microsoft’s artificial restrictions, and while less relevant – most people can’t just switch to Linux or BSD – there are alternative operating systems to keep these machines going. The only good thing that might come of this is a flurry of cheap, usable hardware on the second hand market, which can be used by us enthusiasts for all kinds of things.
So they are ending support for Windows 10 before Windows 11 even functions properly? I tried using 11 for about a year (until this fall, so not when it was brand new) on my Ryzen 7 5800X/Radeon 6900 XT (which I like to believe are pretty decent and modern specs) system before I gave up and went back to 10. It’s like every update brings some serious performance and/or compatibility issues, especially for AMD systems. Pretty amazing how much they managed to break considering how similar the two systems are really.
I don’t really use Wndows for anything serious either, just gaming and some common office work. I don’t even want to think about how it must be for the poor souls that have to try to do serious work using Windows 11.
This artificial obsoleteness has to end. At least half of the users in the world only use Word or Excel and a web browser anyway and would do just fine with 10 year old systems.
Or 240 mln PCs can continue to run just fine, with an operating system no longer disrupted every month with windows update, which, recently, is nothing more than forcing edge down our throats and turning “OUR” computers into billboards and ad spots for Microsoft.
Maybe ReactOS can be ready this time and provide an alternative. They missed their shot when XP support finally ended. This will be the best opportunity since.
Or… wait for it….
They can just install Linux. There are enough varieties that will cover many use cases, and should be simple enough to just visit ubuntu.com (or another).
Or simply make it into a chromebook: https://chromeenterprise.google/os/chromeosflex/
There are few software that really require Windows (like Adobe suite), but if you are in that group, you probably need the best hardware anyway. Hence it might make more sense to donate this older machine, and get a more modern one.