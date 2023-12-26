Fedora ponders merging /usr/bin and /usr/sbin

The split between↫ Proposal on the Fedora wiki
/binand
/sbinis not useful, and also unused. The original split was to have “important” binaries statically linked in
/sbinwhich could then be used for emergency and rescue operations. Obviously, we don’t do static linking anymore. Later, the split was repurposed to isolate “important” binaries that would only be used by the administrator. While this seems attractive in theory, in practice it’s very hard to categorize programs like this, and normal users routinely invoke programs from
/sbin. Most programs that require root privileges for certain operations are also used when operating without privileges. And even when privileges are required, often those are acquired dynamically, e.g. using
polkit. Since many years, the default
$PATHset for users includes both directories. With the advent of systemd this has become more systematic: systemd sets
$PATHwith both directories for all users and services. So in general, all users and programs would find both sets of binaries.
I think Arch already made this move a while ago, and it seems to make sense to me. There’s a lot of needless, outdated cruft in the directory structure of most Linux distributions that ought to be cleaned up, and it seems a lot more distributions have started taking on this task recently.
Thom Holwerda,
Yes, there’s tons of legacy cruft in there and I’d like to see a mass simplification. I merged these directories (among others in /lib and /usr) in my distro in 2007 or so. I had to use symlinks to keep software happy though because there are a lot of binaries and scripts that have paths hard coded and will not work when moved.