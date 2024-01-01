NetSurf 3.11 released

NetSurf, the small and efficient browser for RISC OS, Haiku, AmigaOS 4, and obscure platforms you’ve probably never heard of like “Linux” and “macOS” has seen a new release – version 3.11. NetSurf is written in C and has its own browser engine – it’s not based on Google’s browser engines, Chromium and Firefox’ Gecko/Quantum.

NetSurf 3.11 features improved page layout with CSS flex support. It also features many other optimisations and enhancements. ↫ NetSurf’s official website

It’s an obvious upgrade for everyone who uses NetSurf, since if you’re using NetSurf, odds are the platform you’re using it on doesn’t really offer many alternatives.