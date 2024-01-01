 Home > Internet > NetSurf 3.11 released

NetSurf 3.11 released

NetSurf, the small and efficient browser for RISC OS, Haiku, AmigaOS 4, and obscure platforms you’ve probably never heard of like “Linux” and “macOS” has seen a new release – version 3.11. NetSurf is written in C and has its own browser engine – it’s not based on Google’s browser engines, Chromium and Firefox’ Gecko/Quantum.

NetSurf 3.11 features improved page layout with CSS flex support. It also features many other optimisations and enhancements.

↫ NetSurf’s official website

It’s an obvious upgrade for everyone who uses NetSurf, since if you’re using NetSurf, odds are the platform you’re using it on doesn’t really offer many alternatives.

