When “everything” becomes too much: the npm package chaos of 2024

Happy 2024, folks! Just when we thought we’d seen it all, an npm user named PatrickJS, aka gdi2290, threw us a curveball. He (along with a group of contributors) kicked off the year with a bang, launching a troll campaign that uploaded an npm package aptly named everything . This package, true to its name, depends on every other public npm package, creating millions of transitive dependencies.

The everything package and its 3,000+ sub-packages have caused a Denial of Service (DOS) for anyone who installs it. We’re talking about storage space running out and system resource exhaustion.

But that’s not all. The creator took their prank to the next level by setting up http://everything.npm.lol, showcasing the chaos they unleashed. They even included a meme from Skyrim, adding some humor (or mockery, depending on your perspective) to the situation.