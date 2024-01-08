Motūrus OS: microkernel operating system for the cloud written in Rust

Motūrus project builds a simple, fast, and secure operating system (Motūrus OS) for the cloud.

In more specific terms, Motūrus OS (sometimes called Motor OS), is a new operating system targeting virtual machine-based workloads such as web serving, “serverless”, edge caching, etc.

Motūrus OS is a microkernel-based operating system, built in Rust, that targets virtualized workloads exclusively. It currently supports x64 KVM-based virtual machines, and can run in either Qemu or Cloud Hypervisor.

Rust is the language of Motūrus OS: not only it is implemented in Rust, it also exposes its ABI in Rust, not C.