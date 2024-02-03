Niri: a scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor.

Niri is a scrollable, tiling window manager for Wayland. What does it mean for a tiling window manager to be scrollable?

Windows are arranged in columns on an infinite strip going to the right. Opening a new window never causes existing windows to resize.

Every monitor has its own separate window strip. Windows can never “overflow” onto an adjacent monitor.

Workspaces are dynamic and arranged vertically. Every monitor has an independent set of workspaces, and there’s always one empty workspace present all the way down.