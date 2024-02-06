Here’s how WhatsApp plans to interoperate with other messaging apps

As noted by Wired, WhatsApp wants the messaging services it connects with to use the same Signal Protocol to encrypt messages. Meta is also open to apps using alternate encryption protocols so long as companies can prove “they reach the security standards that WhatsApp outlines in its guidance.” The third-party services will also have to sign a contract with Meta before they plug into WhatsApp, with more details about the agreement coming in March.↫ Emma Roth at The Verge
They way this should work is that these megacorporations create free and open APIs any instant messaging application can tap into. I’m not looking to bring other services into WhatsApp; I’m looking to bring all services together in one unified application that respects my platform’s conventions and integrates properly with the operating systems I use. I feel like this contractual interoperability Facebook (and Apple) is offering is not interoperability at all, and does not reflect the spirit of the Digital Markets Act.
Of course, did you really expect any different? The companies affected are going to go over the requirements with a fine-toothed comb to locate loopholes that allow them to maintain their dominant market positions. That is exactly *why* they were subjected to the Act in the first place. Hopefully the EU decides to either adjust the Act to close the loopholes or comes down hard on the attempts at technical avoidance.
The true solution is widespread adoption of decentralized protocols like https://tox.chat/ when it get mature enough. This remove the abusive monopolistic companies from the equation.
gagol2,
You’re right about the important role decentralization has on our tech. However without the assets and promotion of incumbents, it’s an uphill battle to grow market share. Today’s landscape isn’t very friendly to P2P and whether I like it or not, most people can’t be bothered to care about real independence from monopolistic companies.
I agree 100% about the difficulties but i believe over time it can prevail. Who taught linux would end up everywhere in 1995?