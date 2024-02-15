European Court of Human Rights bans weakening of secure end-to-end encryption

The European Court of Human Rights yesterday banned a general weakening of secure end-to-end encryption. The judgement argues that encryption helps citizens and companies to protect themselves against hacking, theft of identity and personal data, fraud and the unauthorised disclosure of confidential information. Backdoors could also be exploited by criminal networks and would seriously jeopardise the security of all users’ electronic communications. There are other solutions for monitoring encrypted communications without generally weakening the protection of all users, the Court held. The judgement cites using vulnerabilities in the target’s software or sending an implant to targeted devices as examples.↫ EU Reporter
Excellent ruling, and it throws up another roadblock to weakening end-to-end encryption in the EU, after the European Parliament also took a stance against such weakening.
We should promote decentralized P2P protocols. We dont need big tech spying on us and running giga server farms to communicate and exchange over the Internet.
gagol2,
I’ve been saying this for a long time now, but honestly the public who drive adoption at large are almost entirely apathetic. They’ll ignore all the privacy they give up on incumbent networks to go where the crowds are.