MenuetOS 1.50.00 released

MenuetOS has released two new versions recently, version 1.49.60 on 5 February, and 1.50.00 on 1 March. Aside from the usual bugfixes and updates, these two new versions bring, among other things, new screensavers, a musical chord calculator, and support for UEFI booting thanks to Easyboot.
MenuetOS is a small operating system written entirely in assembly, available in both 32bit and 64bit versions for x86.
Apparently I have not followed them in a while, but it turns out, they are no longer open source:
I cannot blame them, as not all open source projects can find revenue streams to stay viable. However, it is still sad to see another project going this way.
For reference, here is the header of that license:
2 is entirely reasonable. It seems like the team is being rather optimistic for an OS written in assembly. Especially since this seems to be targeted at x86 hardware. Arm microcontroller sure, but x86 procs?
I’m not sure about 3. I don’t think that would hold up legally. At least parts of it anyway.
Flatlander_Spider,
I think the idea of writing something in assembly is a bigger deal to those who aren’t assembly programmers. But for those who are it’s merely another language. Once you have some practice writing it a small x86 OS doesn’t seem like such a big deal. I haven’t done it in years but I used to write x86 assembly kernels and you get used to it. Of course you give up the benefits of modern optimizing compilers for questionable benefits. In general. For that reason I’d question the merits.
“EU highest court says software licence terms can be ignored” in downloadable software.
Ruling UsedSoft v Oracle (2012) in the highest EU court made the following decisions:
”
Oracle’s software licence was a contract of sale
the terms of the licence could be ignored
the downloading of the software from Oracle’s website by the licensee (now considered a purchaser) exhausted Oracle’s right to control further distribution of the downloaded copy
it was therefore not an infringement of Oracle’s copyright in the software for the licensee to onsell his licence
the trading of second hand licences and/or copies of the software was lawful.
”
“This means, for example, that if a licence for software to be downloaded has an indefinite or long period then the usual restrictions or obligations placed on a licensee as a condition for granting the licence such as number of servers, server location, confidentiality, security, field of use, termination for breach will all be unenforceable.”
src: https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=d1ff4369-afcc-4879-97fa-7a8afd8b3380
Reverse engineering is completely legal in almost all countries in the entire world.
“In trade secret law, similar to independent developing, reverse engineering is considered an allowed method to discover a trade secret. However, in patent law, because the patent owner has exclusive rights to use, own or develop the patent, reverse engineering is not a defense.”
But you can not patent general software or algorithms.
HOWEVER in the US: “Reverse engineering a software product with an end user license agreement is strictly prohibited.” (Section 1201 of the DMCA) The DMCA is not valid in the EU or any other country than the US (and sometimes applies to Canada and Mexico as well under the NAFTA agreements clause). It has not been ruled to be illegal for Software though, as seen in the ruling Compaq vs IBM on the BIOS court case, but that was before the DMCA was implemented.
EULA’s is not valid in the EU unless signed in person. But this may differ in the separate member countries as local laws may apply.
I thought menuetOS was mostly abandonded in favour of it’s fork in 2004. (KollibriOS)
Not true. Menuet development has been going on for years. Also, Menuet moved to 64bit years ago.
Menuet64 videos: https://www.youtube.com/@menuetos64bit56/videos