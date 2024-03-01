MenuetOS 1.50.00 released

MenuetOS has released two new versions recently, version 1.49.60 on 5 February, and 1.50.00 on 1 March. Aside from the usual bugfixes and updates, these two new versions bring, among other things, new screensavers, a musical chord calculator, and support for UEFI booting thanks to Easyboot.

MenuetOS is a small operating system written entirely in assembly, available in both 32bit and 64bit versions for x86.