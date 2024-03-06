Windows to add gobs of “AI” to Explorer

According to my sources, AI Explorer is the blockbuster AI experience that will separate AI PCs from non-AI PCs. It’s described as an “advanced Copilot” with a built-in history/timeline feature that turns everything you do on your computer into a searchable moment using natural language. It works across any app and allows users to search for previously opened conversations, documents, web pages, and images.
For example, you could type, “Find me that list of restaurants Jenna said she liked,” and Windows can bring up the exact conversation you were having when Jenna mentioned those restaurants. Even vague prompts should work, like “Find me that thing about dinosaurs,” Windows will pull up every word, phrase, image, and related topic about dinosaurs that you’ve previously opened on your computer.
The AI Explorer app can also understand context, help jumpstart projects or workflows, and even suggest tasks based on what’s currently on screen. For example, suppose you’re looking at an image in an app. In that case, the AI Explorer will automatically show an “edit image” button that lets you type out your criteria, such as “remove this image’s background using the Photos app.”↫ Zac Bowden
Windows, for all your “AI” and ads.
Almost like it’s 2004 Longhorn era again!
When I read headlines like this, I hope that it’s to improve the experience and not just rush to push a new technology into the fold.
” It works across any app….”
Maybe I’m missing something here, but how is Windows magically able to access data stored in a non-standard format by “any app”?
My guess is this will work as they describe for Microsoft and “compatible” apps. But for all others (ie. the majority for many people), it will be far more limited.
/cynicism
Either that, or like when Edge was pulling in data from other browsers without the users’ prior consent, it will simply hoover up everything you do in every app on the computer and send it to Microsoft for analysis, consent be damned.
I suppose they will try to say you “consented” when you agreed to the ToS the first time you booted your new PC, but that will open up all kinds of liabilities for anyone or any company dealing with privileged client information (lawyers, doctors, etc).
This is a dark era for desktop computing with Windows, and it’s only going to get worse.
My thoughts are :
How will thiis suppossed “AI” Explorer work in a financial environment (ie: all machines are not Natted, must pass through a proxy server, before accessing the internet)?
If proxy and firewall rules must be pinholed, than for security/counterespionage-sake, AI is a nono.
That said, I see this as tinfoil for Gen Z, who are by and large complacent, and have not , inlarge been affected by ownership of your data, been raised in being under surveillance, and lack of privacy surrendered.
An amazing use of (locally running) AI would be to help organize a huge pile of files from various sources. Look at the pictures, listen to audio, watch the video, read the docs, and the work with the user to come up with a way to organize it all by asking questions and discussing options. Critically, it could also suggest deleting or archiving irrelevant stuff. I would pay good money for that. But instead, we get another way for MS to spy on users for ad targeting…
drstorm,
+1
I also feel local AI would be useful. Unfortunately modern tech companies have determined it is best to funnel functionality through their servers where they can monetize our data and/or charge subscriptions for.
As an example, samsung are introducing AI features for photo manipulation on their newer galaxy phones, which is cool, but…they’re transferring your data to their data centers so that they can charge a subscription fee in the future.
https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/samsung-plans-to-charge-for-certain-galaxy-ai-features-after-two-years
It absolutely sucks, but AI is coming of age in a time when corporations want to move OS features onto their servers so that owners can’t use their devices independently without spying/tracking/artificial service dependencies 🙁
Lemme guess, This supposed AI’s purpose will be there to disable ad blockers. LOL