European Commission’s use of Microsoft 365 infringes data protection law for EU institutions and bodies

You often hear people state that EU rules and regulations are designed exclusively to harm non-EU companies. The massive amounts of fines and corrective actions handed out to EU companies in all kinds of sectors already disprove this notion, and here’s a case where even the European Commission itself gets a slap on the wrist for violating its own rules and regulations – rules and regulations, we’re often told by especially American corporatists, are designed specifically to target poor American businesses.

Not that corporatists have any use for reality and facts, but still.