Atari Falcon030: impressive, but too late to the party

So looking back, it is obvious that neither Atari or Commodore would really be able to succeed in the long-term, although perhaps one of them could have become the 3rd “also-ran”.
For a while, Atari really thought they could be that third choice and some of their late-model computers have some impressive innovations. With that preamble over with, let’s talk about the last Atari computer: the Falcon030.↫ Paul Lefebvre
In my mind, Atari is a game and console company, not a computer company – I don’t have any sale figures, but I feel like the Atari general computers weren’t quite as popular in The Netherlands as they were in some other places.
Yeah and no. They *were* a games company but the ST changed everything. I had more than a few friends with them and we used them, extensively, for music. MIDI capabilities out-of-the-box and some very good, very cheap samplers (ST Replay et al). Decent machine for coding and a nice GUI. Sure there was the Amiga but the ST had a price/features point that was hard to beat. Especially if you pirated Cubase!
Hey Tom,
have you never heard of Cubase, Calamus SL, ZZ Volumes and many others ? Atari machines made desktop publishing a reality by offering a laser printer for half the prize of any others brand, relying on the gigantic ram (back then) of the Mega ST (4mb). The machine was a huge success in Germany in the pro markets for a while. The more powerful TT (68030 based) machines came too late unfortunately.
The Falcon is not a very good machine. Its 030 sits on a 16 bit motherboard impeding the performances. The DSP is very nice but not easy to program: it’s ASM only, there are three independent memory space to manage (Harward architecture) and it is not tightly coupled with the CPU. Furthermore a bare MultiTOS cannot do much and you’d better max out the memory.
In France, the Atari ST was a tremendous success so for many people, Atari was a computer company that also did a home console a long time ago.
Magazines were very enthusiastic when the Falcon was announced.
“The Falcon is not a very good machine. Its 030 sits on a 16 bit motherboard impeding the performances. The DSP is very nice but not easy to program: it’s ASM only, there are three independent memory space to manage (Harward architecture) and it is not tightly coupled with the CPU.”
Agreed. The popularity of Falcon was mostly due to recognition of ST and need for faster but compatible machine. At the same time due to MINT it modernized lagging OS.