Proxmox gives VMware ESXi users a place to go after Broadcom kills free version

One alternative to ESXi for home users and small organizations is Proxmox Virtual Environment, a Debian-based Linux operating system that provides broadly similar functionality and has the benefit of still being an actively developed product. To help jilted ESXi users, the Proxmox team has just added a new “integrated import wizard” to Proxmox that supports importing of ESXi VMs, easing the pain of migrating between platforms. ↫ Andrew Cunningham at Ars Technica

It’s of course entirely unsurprising other projects and companies were going to try and capitalise on Broadcom’s horrible management of its acquisition of VMware.