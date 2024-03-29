 Home > Privacy, Security > Backdoor in upstream xz/liblzma leading to SSH server compromise

After observing a few odd symptoms around liblzma (part of the xz package) on Debian sid installations over the last weeks (logins with ssh taking a lot of CPU, valgrind errors) I figured out the answer:

The upstream xz repository and the xz tarballs have been backdoored.

At first I thought this was a compromise of debian’s package, but it turns out to be upstream.

↫ Andres Freund

I don’t normally report on security issues, but this is a big one not just because of the severity of the issue itself, but also because of its origins: it was created by and added to upstream xz/liblzma by a regular contributor of said project, and makes it possibly to bypass SSH encryption. It was discovered more or less by accident by Andres Freund.

I have not yet analyzed precisely what is being checked for in the injected code, to allow unauthorized access. Since this is running in a pre-authentication context, it seems likely to allow some form of access or other form of remote code execution.

↫ Andres Freund

The exploit was only added to the release tarballs, and not present when taking the code off GitHub manually. Luckily for all of us, the exploit has only made it way to the most bloodiest of bleeding edge distributions, such as Fedora Rawhide 41 and Debian testing, unstable and experimental, and as such has not been widely spread just yet. Nobody seems to know quite yet what the ultimate intent of the exploit seems to be.

Of note: the person who added the compromising code was recently added as a Linux kernel maintainer.

  1. 2024-03-29 7:34 pm
    Alfman

    This isn’t related to the XZ flaw, but there was other recent security news that might affect the public more than SSH does…

    https://arstechnica.com/security/2024/03/hackers-can-extract-secret-encryption-keys-from-apples-mac-chips/

    Unpatchable vulnerability in Apple chip leaks secret encryption keys
    Fixing newly discovered side channel will likely take a major toll on performance.

    A newly discovered vulnerability baked into Apple’s M-series of chips allows attackers to extract secret keys from Macs when they perform widely used cryptographic operations, academic researchers have revealed in a paper published Thursday.

    The flaw—a side channel allowing end-to-end key extractions when Apple chips run implementations of widely used cryptographic protocols—can’t be patched directly because it stems from the microarchitectural design of the silicon itself. Instead, it can only be mitigated by building defenses into third-party cryptographic software that could drastically degrade M-series performance when executing cryptographic operations, particularly on the earlier M1 and M2 generations. The vulnerability can be exploited when the targeted cryptographic operation and the malicious application with normal user system privileges run on the same CPU cluster.

    After the spectre vulnerabilities were published, I warned that things like this would keep reappearing. The techniques we use to accelerate super-scalar processors generally leak timing information. In order to make timing attacks yield zero information, all branches in code that handles secrets need to perform the same as the worst case scenario in order to guaranteed an operation completes in constant time. Simply put, optimizations speculate future branches from past branch execution is leaky and must be avoided for secure applications.

    Security experts have long known that classical prefetchers open a side channel that malicious processes can probe to obtain secret key material from cryptographic operations. This vulnerability is the result of the prefetchers making predictions based on previous access patterns, which can create changes in state that attackers can exploit to leak information. In response, cryptographic engineers have devised constant-time programming, an approach that ensures that all operations take the same amount of time to complete, regardless of their operands. It does this by keeping code free of secret-dependent memory accesses or structures.

    The failure to do this consistently is what leads to vulnerabilities.

