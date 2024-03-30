Ext2 filesystem driver now marked as deprecated

It’s the ext2 filesystem driver that will be marked as deprecated in the upcoming 6.9 Linux kernel. The main issue is that even if the filesystem is created with 256 byte inodes ( mkfs.ext2 -I 256 ), the filesystem driver will stick to 32 bit dates. Because of this, the driver does not support inode timestamps beyond 03:14:07 UTC on 19 January 2038. ↫ Michael Opdenacker

Kernel developer Ted T’so did state that if someone wants to add support for 64bit dates to ext2, it shouldn’t be too hard. I doubt many people still use ext2, but if someone is willing to step up, the deprecation can be made undone by adding this support.