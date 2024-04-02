Microsoft is working on an Xbox AI chatbot

Microsoft is currently testing a new AI-powered Xbox chatbot that can be used to automate support tasks. Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge that the software giant has been testing an “embodied AI character” that animates when responding to Xbox support queries. I understand this Xbox AI chatbot is part of a larger effort inside Microsoft to apply AI to its Xbox platform and services.↫ Tom Warren at The Verge
I’m convinced. This is the future. Artificial intelligence, AI, no quotation marks.
Please, Microsoft. Train this AI on Xbox voice chat and messages. What could possible go wrong?
Animated clippy.