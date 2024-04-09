Ten years ago, Windows XP received its final update

Exactly ten years ago, on April 8, 2014, Microsoft released the final security patch for Windows XP. The day marked the end of the road for one of the most iconic Windows versions ever released.↫ Taras Buria at Neowin
I never liked Windows XP. Compared to the operating systems I was using at the time – BeOS, Mandrake Linux 8.x – Windows XP felt kind of like a bad joke I wasn’t in on. It looked ridiculous, didn’t seem to offer anything substantial, and it didn’t take long for major security incidents related to Windows XP to start dominating the news. It wasn’t until several service packs had been released that Windows XP came into its own, but by that point, I had already found a much better alternative for my Windows needs at the time. I’m of course talking about Windows Server 2003, the better Windows than Windows XP.
Today though, I do have an odd fondness for Windows XP, as I grow older and XP has become something from my teenage years. The look and feel of Windows XP – the classic theme, not that horrendous Fisher Price nonsense – the sound set, the wallpaper of course – has become iconic, warts and all, and whole generations of people will feel instant feelings as soon as they see Bliss or hear that iconic startup sound.
Windows XP with a few service packs now belongs to the small group of Windows releases that I would call the peak of the platform, together with Windows 95 and Windows 7 (and perhaps Server 2003, but that’s more of a personal thing and not a consumer operating system). Everything else has not exactly been great or even aged well, and I doubt Windows 10 and 11 will suddenly get good, either.
Most of my usage of XP was with “XP 64bit Edition” which is actually Server 2003 x64 with the Fisher Price theme and joystick support.
I’m currently working on making a XP 64bit retro-pc out of the fastest supported hardware I have laying around:
AMD FX-8350
16GB DDR3
dual GTS 450 in SLI
250GB SATA SSD and 2TB SATA HDD (Yes, I know XP doesn’t natively support SATA, I have F6 drivers and a USB floppy)
the 980Ti is the fastest graphics chip for gaming i have seen for the XP x64 machines. And SATA and AHCI is natively supported in XP x64 from the first release. You might still need drivers for your particular chipset though. And if you do not want to go the Xeon route you could get a Haswell 4790k instead, which would be faster paired with 32gb ram and a Asus z97-a which has all drivers available for full support of every single device on the board.
Windows peaked with Win2k. Everything was consistent in Control Panel. Then XP came and started hiding Control Panel items and it’s just been a mess of multiple places and user interfaces to find standard system settings ever since then.
I was happy with the preview Whistler themes, but then the atrocity that is the luna theme made the final cut instead. The only real theme from that style that I liked was the Royale/Media Center edition.
Whistler aged pretty well and would make a good interface even today.
Windows 2000 was peak Windows for me too – it just felt very solid for the time, unlike the versions I’d used previously (3.11, 95 and 98).
Same. Just rock solid. I used it on my Vaio T1XP in pref to XP. I had it for *years* on my Athlon 500 and did a lot of pro-audio type stuff and a ton of coding including WAMP stack, C, C++ and even Silverlight (yeah, you had to hack it in there but it worked). Bomb proof and very easy to use.
I have a windows XP x64 machine with 24 cores/48 threads 64gb ram and a geforce 980ti in my rack. But i dual boot it with Haiku, so the XP side gets a lot less run-time as i have other machines that is much more powerful for my other tasks.
Thom,
Everything you are describing about nostalgia for Windows XP is what I feel for Windows 95, which makes sense given I was 18 years old when 95 was released. I always hated XP, I stuck with Windows 2000 for as long as I could (when I wasn’t running BeOS) and then, like you, switched to Server 2003 tweaked for desktop use.
Windows 7 was the game changer, it made Windows a pleasure to use again instead of a major headache. It wasn’t perfect, but there’s a reason it held on for as long as it did. Windows 10 (via LTSC) has just now, at the end of its retail life, reached a point where it’s almost as good as 7 was. Windows 11 is still dogshit compared to any previous version except ME.
I stuck with 2K until all the dev tools broke then jumped ship to Mac/OSX Lion. The first rule of WinME is… never mention WinME.
Can you clarify which dev tools broke? Obviously 2000 didn’t support newer tools, but I don’t remember any regressing later.
The main reason I don’t use 2000 more today is Git for Windows doesn’t appear to have ever supported it. XP can run up to 2.10, which is perfectly useful and capable.
Windows 2000 was amazing.