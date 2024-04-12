Microsoft tests ads in the Start menu

Building on top of recent improvements like grouping recently installed apps and showing your frequently used apps, we are now trying out recommendations to help you discover great apps from the Microsoft Store under Recommended on the Start menu. This will appear only for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel in the U.S. and will not apply to commercial devices (devices managed by organizations). This can be turned off by going to Settings > Personalization > Start and turning off the toggle for “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more”. As a reminder, we regularly try out new experiences and concepts that may never get released with Windows Insiders to get feedback. Should you see this experience on the Start menu, let us know what you think. We are beginning to roll this out to a small set of Insiders in the Beta Channel at first.↫ Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc
The Start menu, August 24, 1995 – April 12, 2024. You made it almost 30 years, buddy.
good… good… migration to linux will be faster
So is this the year of the linux Desktop? Been waiting 20 years for it to happen
The Linux people forget that Windows also makes improvements despite the annoyances. For most people that use/create the Microsoft account at setup, they are free to wipe their disk clean and never have to worry about activation like the old days. Auto reactivated using your ms account. You might not use chatgpt/Cortana, but other people do and like it. Etc. Linux at the moment is currently regressing thanks to the Wayland transition. Clicks passing through active windows to the ones in the background. Looks like users that need accessibility features are complaining they forgot to implement those as well…
What ? You mean Linux is not user focused ?