Radxa ROCK 5 ITX: a first look

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about the ROCK 5 ITX coming soon and since then, samples of the Rockchip RK3588-based Radxa ROCK 5 ITX have been landing on doorsteps (or service points, screw you, UPS) of a lucky group of people and somehow I was one of those, so here’s a first look at Radxa’s latest Single Board Computer in a Mini ITX form-factor!
It’s going to be a photo-heavy post and I make no apologies for that, it’s a very nice-looking PCB, with the black and gold colour scheme looking very stylish. I imagine that was a very conscious decision seeing as, as expected, they’re marketing this as a low-power desktop option and you probably don’t want a plain Jane motherboard taking pride of place in your new system, right?↫ Bret Weber
Now this – this, my friends, is exactly what the doctor ordered. I can’t wait for standard, ATX motherboard sporting ARM processors to become more common and readily available, hopefully standardised better than what we’re used to from the ARM world. I want my next (non-gaming) machines to be ARM-powered, and that means we’re going to need more of these ATX ARM boards, spanning wider performance levels.
No PCIe slots? I can’t believe an open PCIe slot is still a unicorn of a feature on ARM boards.
Drumhellar,
I’d love to have an ARM system that has uncompromising feature parity with x86. Including PCI & expandable ram/GPU/disks/BYO-OS/etc. The whole shebang.
Wereas this stuff is commonplace for x86 at commodity prices, unfortunately this sort of flexibility in the ARM world is niche and expensive. To an extent I’d be willing to give up certain “x86 privileges”, but I really don’t want to give up the ability to boot up my OS of choice without the obstacles that have made ARM such a pain to work on. This is the #1 problem with ARM at the moment IMHO and frankly it’s bitten me enough times that I dread the ARM experience. Honestly I rather hardware manufactures to have no official connection to the OS. “We don’t provide an operating system, all the drivers & patches you need for this hardware are already upstream, go install an unmodified instance of debian, ubuntu or your own distro” – this would be so refreshing!
I would love to skip over ARM and go straight to RISC-V. So, I am waiting for the Milk-V Oasis:
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Milk-V-Oasis
You can buy a RISC-V desktop today if you have the coin:
https://milkv.io/pioneer
Both the above boards have PCIe slots by the way.
The Milk-V stuff seems to be getting mainline kernel support. This has been the Achilles heal of ARM and an endless problem with SBC options. I think RISC-V may do better in that dept.
tanishaj,
I worry that realistically RISC-V might remain niche long term and competing with more expensive CPUs with worse specs. But I do hope you are right! If RISC-V manages to solve ARM’s notorious compatibility and support issues, I think many SMC/embedded linux tinkerers would benefit greatly.