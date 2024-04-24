US Senate passes TikTok ban bill

A bill that would force China-based company ByteDance to sell TikTok — or else face a US ban of the platform — is all but certain to become law after the Senate passed a foreign aid package including the measure.
It now heads to President Joe Biden, who already committed to signing the TikTok legislation should it make it through both chambers of Congress. The House passed the foreign aid package that includes the TikTok bill on Saturday.↫ Lauren Feiner at The Verge
I hope the EU follows.
@Thom, I am at cross often with your opinion on corporates and markets — but hell ‘yeah, this ones needs to be rooted out.
Democracy and decision making depend on information and education and TikTok is the antithesis to it. Pure brain poison.