LPCAMM2 memory is finally here

But today we got our hands on LPCAMM2 for the first time, and this looks like the future to us. LPCAMM2 is a totally modular, repairable, upgradeable memory standard for laptops, using the latest LPDDR chips for maximum speed and efficiency. So instead of overpaying (or under-speccing) based on guesswork about your future memory needs, you’ll hopefully be able to buy your next laptop and then install more RAM as needed. Imagine that!↫ Carsten Frauenheim
LPDDR memory, used in modern laptops, has been difficult – or impossible – to upgrade because its low power nature means it needs to be located as close to the processor as possible with short traces, since the longer the traces, the more power is needed to maintain signal integrity between the processor and RAM. This would defeat the entire purpose of low-power DDR memory to begin with.
Originally developed by Dell and eventually adopted by JEDEC and the wider industry, LPCAMM2 solves this problem by using screw-down RAM modules located right next to the processor. These modules can, like regular memory modules, be replaced and upgraded when needed or desired. This is a great leap forward, and I really, really hope we’re going to see quick, widespread adoption.
Thom Holwerda,
Same here. I don’t mind technological evolution that creates new standards, however please let it be consumer friendly and not some restrictive hardware designed for vendor locking and planned obsolescence.
Given the widespread use of soldered memory for configuration lock-in, I am prepared to be disappointed at the adoption rates.
I am not sure if that is so important these days. Yes, I recall times when people where buying Pentium II with 32 MB RAM and where heavily dispapppointed with the speed. Then the upgrade of RAM switched the computer on another level of performance. But, these days all long gone. Even on my desktop machines I don’t think I made more than a single memory upgrade during last ten years. Probably enforcing a minimum memory amount for a device, similarly for a speed for Internet connection would be better.