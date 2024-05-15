Google now offers ‘web’ search — and an “AI” opt-out button

This is not a joke: Google will now let you perform a “web” search. It’s rolling out “web” searches now, and in my early tests on desktop, it’s looking like it could be an incredibly popular change to Google’s search engine.
The optional setting filters out almost all the other blocks of content that Google crams into a search results page, leaving you with links and text — and Google confirms to The Verge that it will block the company’s new AI Overviews as well.↫ Sean Hollister at The Verge
I hate what the web has become.
I love how Google chooses to build every piece of software these days; you either get the fire-hose or go thirsty with no in-between.
Now that this “opt out” feature would be implemented, Is that all true? Or is it just another dead button, that instead enables more data mining from the user?
That kind of half-addresses some vendor problems, but it’s not my main issue with google’s search results. It’s the personalization. I don’t use Google to confirm my biases – I’m generally looking for relevant information on whatever it is I’m searching for, and with personalization, I’m extremely unlikely to get that, for the most important searches. THAT is what I want to opt out of.