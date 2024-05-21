noTunes: a macOS application to prevent iTunes or Apple Music from launching

noTunes is a macOS application that will prevent iTunes or Apple Music from launching.
Simply launch the noTunes app and iTunes/Music will no longer be able to launch. For example, when bluetooth headphones reconnect.
You can toggle the apps functionality via the menu bar icon with a simple left click.↫ noTunes GitHub page
Apparently, this is such a common complaint that an application had to be made just to gain some semblance of control over what some people still refer to as “their” computer. For both macOS and Windows, there’s a giant industry – you can’t really call it a cottage industry anymore at this point – of tools, applications, and fixes just to deal with or avoid all the user-hostile, anti-choice garbage Apple and Microsoft shove into their respective operating systems.
As a Linux user – and recent OpenBSD convert – I find this absolutely wild. Following any Apple podcast, or reading any Windows website, makes it so clear just how many hoops these people have to jump through and how many weirdly-shaped holes they have to contort into just to be able to gain some vague semblance of ownership of their own hardware. I’m not judging – we all have areas in our lives where we do this, they just differ from person to person – but it’s still confronting to see it so clearly, all the time.
I have this installed. As a musician that uses logic, protools and other recording software for music creation, iTunes is the bane of my existence while trying to listen to my own music I’ve mixed down into mp3’s or mp4’s. People don’t think about it, but every time iTunes sucks up your music in the Apple vacuum, it converts it to some horrible AAC low lossless mono format. Fun fact, as a drummer that plays live to backing tracks (mp3 files), when I click on a track in Ableton or PreSonus, iTunes promptly opens right in the middle of a performance on my laptop to “help me” convert them to AAC in iTunes. I’d say that this little menu widget is awesome, but actually I just question why I can’t uninstall iTunes all together.
Apple, seriously? I thought it was the pro musicians OS. This is so disheartening. I don’t want the Microsoft AI crap they just announced and was considering got back to Apple, but I just don’t know.
MacOS is full of wildly shortsighted decisions, with a serious arms-race between Apple and developers looking to keep some semblance of productivity in the OS.
I don’t know if you ever brought it up, but with M-chip macs they have “System Integrity Protection” which means you essentially have to ‘root’ your mac to install some functionality apps. Looking to make Finder usable? Totalfinder requires root. Want a more functional/alternative dock? Requires root. Alternative window managers? Gotta root.
It makes me wonder exactly how long apps like noTunes will be “allowed” before Apple decides whatever loophole they’re using is part of a secure path that needs locking-down.
While I agree with what you’re saying, I find the equivalence “disabling “SIP” and “rooting the device” false or misleading.
It is a convoluted process, but the OS itself allows disabling SIP, there is no hacking/cracking involved to get that level of control.
I develop a program for macos for money, and I can’t tell you how much I hate that OS (love the M1 device itself). Combined with an IDE from JetBrains, I spend most of my days fighting with the tools I’m supposed to use.
>”which means you essentially have to ‘root’ your mac to install some functionality apps”
What does this mean – like rooting a phone? Why would your computer not already be fully accessible? This makes no sense.