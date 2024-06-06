OSNews needs your help to stay alive

As some of you will know, I recently started working on OSNews as my full-time job, and that means I sometimes need to be annoying and remind you all that I need your help in keeping the website going. Ad income has been going down the drain for years and years now, so your support is crucial in keeping OSNews online. We’ve been providing you with the latest technology news for over 25 years now, and I’d really like to keep things going for another 25 years. So, how can you help?
You can become an OSNews Patreon, which will remove ads from OSNews, and give you a little bit of flair on every comment you post to show off that you support us. We offer three pricing tiers with an increasing level of prominence for your flair, with the highest tier giving you the option of choosing your own flair to really show off to your fellow readers and commenters that you are just a little bit more equal than everyone else.
You can also make individual donations through Ko-Fi. Since I really need to replace the monitor of my OSNews workstation – after eight years of loyal use, the cheap monitor is started to show ghosting and flickering, and I feel like it could give out at any moment – I’ve set a goal on Ko-Fi for this very purpose. I don’t expect this goal to be met any time soon, but it’s a nice target to aim for and look forward to. I intend to replace the old 4K display with the cheapest 4K/144Hz panel I can find here in Sweden, but since that will most likely be unrealistic price-wise, the goal is rooted more in aspiration than reality.
There are other ways to support us too – you can make a donation through Liberapay, or go to our merch store and buy T-shirts, mugs, and other cool items.
The ultimate goal that I’m working towards is to eventually be able to offer ad-free by default, fully supported by you, our generous readers. This is a long-term goal and not something we’ll achieve overnight, but I want to maintain OSNews’ independence at all costs. Virtually every other technology news site you visit is part of a major media empire, such as The Verge or Ars Technica, with huge amounts of staff and massive funds backing them – and all the questionable relationships between writers and the technology companies that entails. Add to it the rise of artificial intelligence and the negative consequences that’s going to have, and the need for independent, reader-funded technology websites is greater than ever.
That being said, we will not be gating content behind paywalls, so even if you cannot or are unwilling to support us, you will still get all the same content as everyone else. As such, supporting OSNews financially is entirely optional, and will not degrade your experience in any way. Still, OSNews’ continued existence is entirely dependent on me being able to generate enough income through it, so while you do not have to support us, it’s definitely needed.
I semi-recently became an OSNews Patreon. I still have ads unless I enable uBlock Origin. Adam has not responded to my inquiry about that (about 3 weeks ago).
I did check up on your status and emailed you – I have no idea what’s going wrong, since everything in the backend is set up correctly for you. I’ll poke Adam some more to see if he knows what’s going on!
Just became a patron, posted in the patreon group too. How do I go about turning off ads on the home page?
Same thing for me – I also got that email saying it was correctly configured on your side, but no response after that, and I still get ads 🙁
I’ll be honest… While I do enjoy the site, it has yet to make a transition from an interesting reading list with comments (which is the primary value add) to being a journalism site with unique content/articles/perspectives.
Can we have some kind of commitment to, say, a unique article every week or two?
Almost every item I post now is much longer, more detailed, and with more information than they used to have. On top of that, there has already been a lot more original content, as well, but I want to get that basis right, first. That being said, there’s several things in the writing process right now, so yeah, there’s definitely going to be more of that.
The distinction I’m making is between a link to someone else’s article, with your commentary on it, and a uniquely written article. So far, there haven’t been many of the latter. I look forward to seeing what’s in the pipeline.
I think it is worth taking an inspiration from Phoronix website, Michael also have paid plan and I’m paying it since the beginning of it’s existance.
I read OSnews since I think beginning and I thought that I will support you as well. Unfortunately for me the price of cheapest package is 75euro per year – I think it is a bit too much for the existing content. I understand the cost of living but there is a limit one can pay for single website – thats my view. Maybe consider reducing the price.