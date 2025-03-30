The 32bit RISC OS needs to be ported to 64bit to survive, seeks help

RISC OS, the operating system from the United Kingdom originally designed to run on Acorn Computer’s Archimedes computers – the first ARM computers – is still actively developed today. Especially since the introduction of the Raspberry Pi, new life was breathed into this ageing operating system, and it has gained quite a bit of steady momentum ever since, with tons of small updates, applications, and new hardware support, including things like support for wireless networking. This development has always been a bit piecemeal, though, and the pace has never been exceptionally fast.
Now, though, time really is ticking for RISC OS: popular RISC OS platforms like the Raspberry Pi are moving to 64bit ARM only, and this poses a big problem for RISC OS: most of it is written in pure 32bit ARM assembly. As you can imagine, the supply of capable 32bit ARM boards is going to dwindle over the coming years, which would put RISC OS right back where it was before the launch of the Raspberry Pi: floundering, relying on old hardware. This is obviously not ideal, and as such, RISC OS Open Limited wants to take a big leap to address this.
Since 2011, ROOL has successfully delivered dozens of community-funded improvements through its bounty scheme. While this model has enabled steady progress, it is not suited to the scale of work now required to modernise RISC OS. The Moonshots initiative represents a fundamental shift: focused, multi-year development projects undertaken by full-time engineers.
The first Moonshot aims to make the RISC OS source code portable and compatible with 64-bit Arm platforms, a prerequisite for future hardware support. ROOL has already scoped the work, identified key milestones, and built cost models based on realistic employment and project management needs.↫ Steve Revill in a ROOL press release
They’re going to need a dedicated team of several developers working over the course of several years to port RISC OS to 64bit ARM. That’s going to require quite a bit of money, manpower, and expertise, and considering ROOL has only collected about £100000 worth of donations over the past 14 years, I can see why they’re aiming to go big for this effort. All these giant technology corporations with trillion dollar stock valuations are currently relying on ARM technology, so you’d think they could empty a few socks and cough up a few million to get this effort funded properly, but alas, we all know that’s not going to happen.
I hope ROOL can make this work. RISC OS is a ton of fun to use, and occupies a unique place in computing history. I would be incredibly sad to see technological progress leave it behind, when what amount to chump change for so many wealthy companies and individuals could save it.
I wish them luck but I am not sure what ARM related company would be interested. Who makes money on ARM? Apple? Google? Samsung? A competing OS is not only not useful, it could be seen as against their interests. Qualcomm? MediaTek?
The most obvious candidates would be ARM themselves or the Raspberry Pi Foundation I suppose. They do not really benefit much either though.
It is always great to see Open Source continue. RISCOS is a fairly minimal OS. Perhaps it wouldn’t be too hard. A rewrite into something more portable would be better but maybe more work.
That said, not every OS has to live forever. The DOS and 16 bit Windows that RISCOS was born to compete with are gone. Classic MacOS from the time is gone too. The Windows and macOS of today are totally unrelated code wise. Like the Apple II and Commodore 64, they live on through emulation.
Small point of information…
> The DOS and 16 bit Windows that RISCOS was born to compete with are gone.
DOS is not gone. FreeDOS is alive and well and version 1.4 is in testing and due in weeks. SvarDOS is alive and well too. DOSemu2 for x86-64 also maintains its own DOS, FDPP:
https://github.com/dosemu2/fdpp
… although it can run the upstream too.
The direct ancestor of RISC OS, Acorn Arthur, was released in September 1987.
Windows 2.0 wasn’t released until December that year.
RISC OS 2.0, which is a very recognisable ancestor of the current RISC OS 5, was released in April 1989, more than a year before Windows 3.0, which came out in May 1990.
So the key releases of RISC OS are from _before_ the key releases of Windows.
Arthur was almost a tech demo, but it was a pretty impressive and influential tech demo. For instance, it already featured the RISC OS “icon bar”, and it was out about one _year_ before the first public demo of NextStep, which was 0.8 in October 1988. I have interviewed Paul Fellows, the project lead on the original RISC OS, and he adamantly maintains that NeXT got the idea from RISC OS. He can name the Acorn engineer who quit and moved to Silicon Valley to work for NeXT — and that developer took his Archimedes with him.
https://www.theregister.com/2022/06/23/how_risc_os_happened/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_SDL0IwbCc
I think it’s important to remember the chronology. It’s all documented history.
Yes, DOS outcompeted CP/M-86, but it had more than 2 years to do it, because DR was really late. That matters more than where Kildall was or who talked to IBM
Yes, RISC OS competed with Windows 2, but it came first.
Yes, NeXTstep popularised the dock, but it was the _second_ OS with one to be seen by the public.
Yes, Windows 3.0 had 3D shaded buttons, which caused a trend that swept the industry — but those window buttons came from OS/2 1.2, the year before.
https://winworldpc.com/screenshot/c3b23b57-c3a7-1b19-11c3-a4e284a2c3a5
And OS/2 got the idea of greyscale fake-3D shading from NeXTstep. The two OSes shipped at about the same time — OS/2 1.2 and NeXTstep 1.0 were only a month apart — but the demo of NeXTstep 0.8 was extremely influential. Everyone had seen it and talked about it.
There is a huge “first mover” effect in this business. For that to work you need to keep track of who was first.
> DOS is not gone.
Yes. Maybe 1000 people on the planet still use it, so it’s worth investing into.
Crudely speaking, the high-level plan is:
1. Update (minimal) low-level 32-bit Arm to work on 64-bit
2. Rewrite higher-level Arm assembler modules in C
3. Update various core applications
4. Implement a 32-bit emulator for legacy code
By rewriting (and to some extent rearchitecting) the bulk of the hand-crafted Arm assembly parts into C, we’ll have better portability and a much easier codebase to build upon going forward.
Once the 64bit port is done, I want to see a port of RISC OS to Apple Silicone 🙂
Not gonna happen, I’m afraid. It’s not really possible to port it to Apple silicone once-and-for-all. Many parts of it are proprietary and only work with binary blobs that Apple dumps from time to time. Which means supporting Linux, RiscOS or any other OS on Apple Silicone is ongoing commitment with significant funding. Who would fund that and why?
> All these giant technology corporations with trillion dollar stock valuations are currently relying on ARM technology, so you’d think they could empty a few socks and cough up a few million to get this effort funded properly, but alas, we all know that’s not going to happen.
I don’t see how that is related. Yes, they use ARM. But they do not use RISC OS at all.
> I would be incredibly sad to see technological progress leave it behind,
Except that has already happend. RISC OS is not a modern OS by any means. It’s nice to tinker around with it, and Raspberry Pis on which it works will be around for long enough, as well as other platforms that support 32 bit still. E.g. the PineBook is still being sold as well. As long as hardware for it is available, it’s all fine – it doesn’t need the newest hardware.
The problem is with “as long as hardware for it is available”. 32bit ARM in hardware is quickly becoming the dying option. Even Android uses software emulation of 32bit ARM or 64bit ARM. It’s a bit silly, but that’s the world we live it. If RISC OS wants to stay viable it would need to do the same.
Ironically enough this gives us an opportunity to restore ARM26 mode where RISC OS have started, because supporting it is not much harder than ARM32, in emulation.
But for the OS kernel… there are unique challenges, some code may be easier to rewrite than to support with emulator.