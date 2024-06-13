Canonical and DeepComputing announce new RISC-V laptop shipping with Ubuntu

Speaking of PCs that don’t use x86 chips, Canonical and DeepComputing today announced a new RISC-V laptop running Ubuntu, available for pre-order in a few days. It’s the successor to the DC-ROMA, which shipped last year.
Adding to a long list of firsts, the new DC-ROMA laptop II is the first to feature SpacemiT’s SoC K1 – with its 8-cores RISC-V CPU running at up to 2.0GHz with 16GB of memory. This significantly doubled its overall performance and energy efficiency over the previous generation’s 4-cores SoC running at 1.5GHz. Moreover, SpacemiT’s SoC K1 is also the world’s first SoC to support RISC-V high performance computing RVA 22 Profile RVV 1.0 with 256 bit width, and to have powerful AI capabilities with its customised matrix operation instruction based on IME Group design principle!
This second-generation DC-ROMA RISC-V laptop also features an all-metal casing making it more durable, as well as improving heat dissipation and more on its premium class look and feel compared to previous generation.↫ Canonical’s blog
The DC-ROMA II is clearly aimed at developers, as it has what is essentially a GeekPort on the side of the laptop, to aid in porting and debugging software. Aside from that and the RISC-V processor, it’s a rather mid-range kind of device, and no pricing has been published yet so I’m not sure if this is something I could afford for an OSNews review. Once the preorders go live in a few days, we’ll know more.
If you’d like to see this RISC-V laptop make an appearance on OSNews, let me know, and I’ll see what I can do.
Selling an “open architecture” laptop with a proprietary GPU driver, well done Canonical.
As one guy over at Phoronix said, this is Linux, so once development of GPU drivers stops, you are screwed.
From Canonical’s point of view, that’s not their problem. There will be a compatible driver with their LTS version (I assume 24.05) and that driver and version will be supported until 2029 (or 2036 if you pay).
If you, as a consumer, choose to install something else on it, it’s not the conditions Canonical’s certified the hardware,so it’s on you, not them.
What are you talking about? No one is going to be using this laptop that has incredible weak performance for today’s standards in 2029 let alone in 2036. This is for developers and maybe some enthusiast/early adapter types that will move on to the next RISC-V chipset.
Again, that’s not Canonical’s problem. You’re projecting dissatisfaction of a hardware product on to the the software provider, that is more than doing it’s part.
OK – I’m in. Shame the screen isn’t a bit better (only HD? meh – Apple – you spoil me) but that geek port makes me tweaky. It’ll be *very* interesting to see it benchmarked because RV5 is currently *WELL* behind the curve (Phoenix have some good numbers) and I expect most of this is due to platform immaturity. But I’d like this just to use as a Linux machine mostly for my toy synth and RPi experiments. TBH I’d really like RV5 to succeed – how much? I wrote my own emulator just to learn the CPU!