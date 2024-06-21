Apple won’t release its new AI features in the EU because they don’t comply with EU privacy and competition laws

Apple has announced it’s not shipping three of its tentpole new features, announced during WWDC, in the European Union: Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring, and SharePlay Screen Sharing.
Ever since the introduction of especially Apple Intelligence, the company has been in hot water over the sourcing of its training data – Apple admitted it’s been scraping everyone’s data for years and now used it to train its AI features. This will obviously have included vasts amounts of data from European websites and citizens, and with the strict EU privacy laws, there’s a very real chance that such scraping is simply not legal. As such, it’s simpler to just not comply with such stricter privacy laws than to design your products with privacy in mind.
As Steven Troughton-Smith quips:
How many EU-based sites did Apple scrape to build the feature it now says it can’t ship in the EU because of legal uncertainty?↫ Steven Troughton-Smith
Other massive corporations like Google and Facebook seem to have little issue shipping AI features in the EU, and have been doing so for quite a while now. And mind you, as Tim Cook has been very keen to reiterate in every single interview for the past two years or so, Apple has been shipping AI features similar to what they announced at WWDC for years as well, but it’s only now that the European Union is actually imposing regulations on them – instead of letting corporatism run wild – that it can no longer ship such features in the EU?
Apple is throwing its users under the bus because Tim Cook is big mad that someone told him no. As I keep reiterating, consent is something Silicon Valley simply does not understand.
This is major for a number of reasons.
First and foremost this is the first major split between the western alliance in underlying (software) technology. While there have been some differences in the past (GDPR), the market has always been unified and there were loopholes and mechanism built it to enable trade to continue uninterrupted.
From this point onwards, Apple’s AI and anything build upon it, wont be usable within the EU. That is Major.
40-50% of the mobile market uses iPhones and (as we know) many apps and services are geared towards it so its not a bit-player.
Now watching Google (Android) and Microsoft (Windows) as to how they will react to the new legislation.
There is no “new legislation”. This is just Apple bitching around the bush.
“Apple Intelligence” is spyware for USA.
“iPhone Mirroring” is spyware for USA.
“SharePlay Screen Sharing” is spyware for USA.
So… nothing lost for the EU. In fact, I’d gladly ban AI that requires sending your raw data (as Apple does) as a whole in all software from all companies.
To me, as an iPhone user, not having my privacy invaded by Apple is a feature.