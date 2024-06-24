Windows 11 is now automatically enabling OneDrive folder backup without asking permission

Microsoft has made OneDrive slightly more annoying for Windows 11 users. Quietly and without any announcement, the company changed Windows 11’s initial setup so that it could turn on the automatic folder backup without asking for it.
Now, those setting up a new Windows computer the way Microsoft wants them to (in other words, connected to the internet and signed into a Microsoft account) will get to their desktops with OneDrive already syncing stuff from folders like Desktop Pictures, Documents, Music, and Videos. Depending on how much is stored there, you might end up with a desktop and other folders filled to the brim with shortcuts to various stuff right after finishing a clean Windows installation.↫ Taras Buria at NeoWin
Just further confirmation that Windows 11 is not ready for the desktop.
Just more confirmation that Microsoft no longer cares about home & small org users beyond those that will take any level of abuse and be guinea pigs & bug testers for their larger customers while being farmed as product to Microsoft’s business partners. Consider this in tandem with removing visible options in Win11 install for (home) users to use a local account, and recently removing documentation on how to convert from MS account to a local account with Win11. MS wants all your data, and you won’t get a chance to say no in advance. Then you’ll be jumping through hoops to limit or disable the collection after the fact.
The frog-boiling will continue.