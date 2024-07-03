 Home > Windows > An unexpected journey into Microsoft Defender’s signature world

An unexpected journey into Microsoft Defender’s signature world

Windows No Comments

Microsoft Defender is the endpoint security solution preinstalled on every Windows machine since Windows 7. It’s a fairly complex piece of software, addressing both EDR and EPP use cases. As such, Microsoft markets two different products. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a cloud based endpoint security solution that combines sensor capabilities with the advantages of a cloud processing. Microsoft Defender Antivirus (MDA), on the other hand, is a modern EPP enabled by default on any fresh Windows installation. MDA is the focus of this analysis.

↫ Retooling

If you’ve ever wanted to know how Microsoft Defender works, this article contains a wealth of detailed information.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

Leave a Reply