Intel: Raptor Lake faults excessive voltage from microcode, fix coming in August

In what started last year as a handful of reports about instability with Intel’s Raptor Lake desktop chips has, over the last several months, grown into a much larger saga. Facing their biggest client chip instability impediment in decades, Intel has been under increasing pressure to figure out the root cause of the issue and fix it, as claims of damaged chips have stacked up and rumors have swirled amidst the silence from Intel. But, at long last, it looks like Intel’s latest saga is about to reach its end, as today the company has announced that they’ve found the cause of the issue, and will be rolling out a microcode fix next month to resolve it.↫ Ryan Smith at AnandTech
It turns out the root cause of the problem is “elevated operating voltages”, caused by a buggy algorithm in Intel’s own microcode. As such, it’s at least fixable through a microcode update, which Intel says it will ship sometime mid-August. AnandTech, my one true source for proper reporting on things like this, is not entirely satisfied, though, as they state microcode is often used to just cover up the real root cause that’s located much deeper inside the processor, and as such, Intel’s explanation doesn’t actually tell us very much at all.
Quite coincidentally, Intel also experienced a manufacturing flaw with a small batch of very early Raptor Lake processors. An “oxidation manufacturing flaw” found its way into a small number of early Raptor Lake processors, but the company claims it was caught early and shouldn’t be an issue any more. Of course, for anyone experiencing issues with their expensive Intel processors, this will linger in the back of their minds, too.
Not exactly a flawless launch for Intel, but it seems its
main only competitor, AMD, is also experiencing issues, as the company has delayed the launch of its new Ryzen 9000 chips due to quality issues. I’m not at all qualified to make any relevant statements about this, but with the recent launch of the Snapdragon Elite X and Pro chips, these issues couldn’t come at a worse time for Intel and AMD.
Bad day to be a faithful Intel customer who purchase their last gen stuff on launch.
AMD is doing the right thing by delaying the launch and not launching chips which might be failing validation. The lackluster performance of the new ARM chips is really not a concern for AMD/Intel except in a few laptops since the Snapdragon doesn’t provide much benefit for Mac users to switch away. Since the Snapdragon on Windows can’t really play games (compared to an AMD/Intel chip the performance on Win/ARM is terrible and their graphics driver is terrible), the only use cases are work related and there the benefit is only battery life really.