Chrome warns uBlock Origin may soon be disabled

As uBlock Origin lead developer and maintainer Raymond Hill explained on Friday, this is the result of Google deprecating support for the Manifest v2 (MV2) extensions platform in favor of Manifest v3 (MV3).
“uBO is a Manifest v2 extension, hence the warning in your Google Chrome browser. There is no Manifest v3 version of uBO, hence the browser will suggest alternative extensions as a replacement for uBO,” Hill explained.↫ Sergiu Gatlan at Bleeping Computer
If you’re still using Chrome, or any possible Chrome skins who have not committed to keeping Manifest v2 extensions enabled, it’s really high time to start thinking about jumping ship if ad blocking matters to you. Of course, we don’t know for how long Firefox will remain able to properly block ads either, but for now, it’s obviously the better choice for those of us who care about a better browsing experience.
And just to reiterate: I fully support anyone’s right to block ads, even on OSNews. Your computer, your rules. There are a variety of other, better means to support OSNews – our Patreon, individual donations through Ko-Fi, or buying our merch – that are far better for us than ads will ever be.
This is such a travesty. Of course I hate that google are doing this, but big business is going to big business. As users, we have the responsibility of voting with our feet. Collectively we are allowing it to happen. We chose to promote google’s browser monopoly. We have only ourselves to blame for the alternative browser market shares crumbling,
Unfortunately this impacts all of us, even those of us who don’t use chrome will feel the crunch. Remember when google was experimenting with interfering with adblockers under firefox on youtube last year? That’s a sign of things to come. More websites will only support chrome. When people had the opportunity to switch to alternatives, we didn’t take it. If anything more people have been leaving FF to boycott mozilla’s efforts to raise money despite the hypocrisy of going google. These developments are an unmitigated disaster for the open web. I don’t want a single company to have so much influence over the web, but here we are, seemly having learned nothing from the IE monopoly.
Are you telling me that Google subsidizing a high-quality open-source browser out of their pocket wasn’t out of the goodness of their hearts but to control the web? I am shocked… shocked I tell you… well… not that shocked.
The smart thing they did was making Chrome partially open-source (providing the implicit “you can always fork under a different name” assurance), but keeping the syncing bits proprietary, thus maintaining proprietary lock-in.
kurkosdr,
Yes, I see that “At least you can fork” has some appeal. Some people may think there’s no issue because chromium can be forked, but I’m still very concerned that chromium forks can be sabotaged & manipulated too. It was just last year google were pushing for web-drm, which could have enforced mandatory compliance even across forks since only compliant browsers would get the DRM. Uncertified browsers or those with unauthorized extensions could loose access to content.
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/google/browser-developers-push-back-on-googles-web-drm-wei-api/
Thankfully chrome’s competitors pushed back, but that was one battle in an ongoing war over who controls the web.
1) google could go for web DRM again
2) chromium forks, even collectively, don’t have critical mass.
3) Booting ublock from chrome may result in ublock loosing critical mass even if alternatives forks continue to support it.
4) google can deteriorate the experience for ublock users regardless of whether they are running chromium forks or not.