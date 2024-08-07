macOS Sequia will nag you every week if you have screenshot apps and screen recorders installed

With macOS Sequoia this fall, using apps that need access to screen recording permissions will become a little bit more tedious. Apple is rolling out a change that will require you to give explicit permission on a weekly basis to these types of apps, and every time you reboot your Mac. If you’ve been using the macOS Sequoia beta this summer in conjunction with a third-party screenshot or screen recording app, you’ve likely been prompted multiple times to continue allowing that app access to your screen. While many speculated this could be a bug, that’s not the case. ↫ Chance Miller

Everybody is making comparisons to Windows Vista, but I don’t think that’s fair at all. Windows Vista suffered from an avelanche of permission dialogs because the wider Windows application, driver, and peripheral ecosystem was not at all used to the security boundaries present in Windows NT being enforced. Vista was the first consumer-focused version of Windows that started doing this, and after a difficult transition period, the flood of dialogs settled down, and for a long time now you can blame Windows for a lot of things, but it’s definitely not throwing up more permission dialogs than, say, an average desktop-focused Linux distribution.

In other words, Vista’s UAC dialogs were a desperately necessary evil, an adjustment period the Windows ecosystem simply had to go through, and Windows as a whole is better off for it today.

This, however, is different. This is Apple having such a low opinion of its users, and such a deep disregard for basic usability and computer ownership, that it feels entirely okay with bothering its users with weekly – or more, if you tend to reboot – nag dialogs for applications the user has already properly given permission to. I don’t have any real issues with a reminder or permission dialog upon first launching a newly installed screen recording application – or when an exisiting application gains this functionality in an update – but nagging users weekly is just beyond insanity.

More and more it feels like macOS is becoming an operating system for toddlers – or at least, that’s how Apple seems to view its users.