Popular AI “nudify” sites sued amid shocking rise in victims globally

San Francisco’s city attorney David Chiu is suing to shut down 16 of the most popular websites and apps allowing users to “nudify” or “undress” photos of mostly women and girls who have been increasingly harassed and exploited by bad actors online. These sites, Chiu’s suit claimed, are “intentionally” designed to “create fake, nude images of women and girls without their consent,” boasting that any users can upload any photo to “see anyone naked” by using tech that realistically swaps the faces of real victims onto AI-generated explicit images. ↫ Ashley Belanger at Ars Technica

This is an incredibly uncomfortable topic to talk about, but with the advent of ML and AI making it so incredibly easy to do this, it’s only going to get more popular. The ease with which you can generate a fake nude image of someone is completely and utterly out of whack with the permanent damage it can do the person involved – infinitely so when it involves minors, of course – and with these technologies getting better by the day, it’s only going to get worse. So, how do you deal with this?

I have no idea. I don’t think anyone has any idea. I’m pretty sure all of us would like to just have a magic ban button to remove this filth from the web, but we know such buttons don’t exist, and trying to blast this nonsense out of existence is a game of digital whack-a-mole where there are millions of moles and only one tiny hammer that explodes after one use. It’s just not going to work. The best we can hope for is to get a few of the people responsible behind bars to send a message and create some deterrent effect, but how much that would help is debatable, at best.

As a side note, I don’t want to hang this up on AI and ML alone. People – men – were doing this to to other people – women – even before the current crop of AI and ML tools, using Photoshop and similar tools, but of course it takes a lot more work to do it manually. I don’t think we should focus too much on the role ML and AI plays, and focus more on finding real solutions – no matter how hard, or impossible, that’s going to be.